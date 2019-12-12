Inmate takes officers’ taser during Bartholomew County Jail scuffle

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — An inmate at the Bartholomew County Jail has been moved to a different facility after getting into a fight with correctional officers and getting ahold of a taser, according to Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew Myers.

Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, officials say inmate Ezequiel J. Gomez became “very agitated and aggressive” when correctional staff asked him to move to another cell. As the correctional officers explained why he was being moved, a fight ensued, and at one point, Gomez got ahold of a taser, according to authorities. The fight continued for several minutes until other officers arrived and took Gomez into custody.

Photos provided show Gomez with the taser and reaching for an officer’s empty firearm holster.

Officials say Gomez was not injured during the incident. An officer suffered minor injuries but was check out and released.

Gomez was being held in the Bartholomew County Jail on a Harden County, Kentucky, warrant for violation of probation. His original charges are receiving stolen property and resisting law enforcement.

Authorities are completing reports that will be sent to the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office for possible charges.

“I want people to know that our Correction’s staff go above and beyond on a daily basis. These jobs are hard and our CO’s are certainly unsung heroes who don’t get the appreciation they deserve,” added Sheriff Myers.