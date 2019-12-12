YOUR NEWS NOW: Drug ring leader Richard Grundy sentenced to life in prison

IMPD asking for the public to help find missing Indianapolis man

Posted 11:58 am, December 12, 2019, by

Michael Anthony Williams (photo provided by IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) are asking the public to help find a missing 21-year-old Indianapolis man.

IMPD Missing Persons Detectives are attempting to locate Michael Anthony Williams, 21, of Indianapolis.

According to police, Williams was last seen on December 11 on the 3500 block of Guilford Ave.

Police said Williams is autistic and possibly suicidal.

He is described as wearing glasses and having a mustache with a short goatee.

Williams was last seen wearing a grey puffy vest, a grey long sleeve shirt and red pants.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

IMPD also accepts tips through www.CrimeTips.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.