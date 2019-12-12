IMPD asking for the public to help find missing Indianapolis man

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) are asking the public to help find a missing 21-year-old Indianapolis man.

IMPD Missing Persons Detectives are attempting to locate Michael Anthony Williams, 21, of Indianapolis.

According to police, Williams was last seen on December 11 on the 3500 block of Guilford Ave.

Police said Williams is autistic and possibly suicidal.

He is described as wearing glasses and having a mustache with a short goatee.

Williams was last seen wearing a grey puffy vest, a grey long sleeve shirt and red pants.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

IMPD also accepts tips through www.CrimeTips.org.