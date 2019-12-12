An Electric Vehicle (EV) is plugged in for a charge at EV charging stations in a Walmart parking lot in Duarte, California on September 14, 2018. - With almost half the greenhouse gas emissions coming from transportation, California has encouraged the adoption of zero-emission vehicles, which includes expanding the charging stations network and offering rebates that lower the price of new cars by thousands of dollars. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
IDEM wants input about electric vehicle charging infrastructure
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management wants to hear from people about electric vehicles.
The department is working with the Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund Committee to get input on the development of Indiana’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
The department said Indiana’s goal is to maximize financial investment. However, due to high costs of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, they have to strategically disperse funds across Indiana using different technologies.
Some goals they identified include increasing access to charging locations statewide and leveraging the trust fund program funding with potential project partners.