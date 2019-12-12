× IDEM wants input about electric vehicle charging infrastructure

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management wants to hear from people about electric vehicles.

The department is working with the Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund Committee to get input on the development of Indiana’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The department said Indiana’s goal is to maximize financial investment. However, due to high costs of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, they have to strategically disperse funds across Indiana using different technologies.

Some goals they identified include increasing access to charging locations statewide and leveraging the trust fund program funding with potential project partners.

To learn more about the project goals, or to submit a response, visit the IDEM project website.