Hamilton, Harry Potter and plenty of holiday festivities: Here are this weekend’s list of can’t miss events in central IN

Hamilton

Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Tony award-winning Hamilton has officially arrived in Indy! Experience Broadway in Indianapolis at one of the most highly-acclaimed musicals of our time at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre. Shows run from now through December 29, 2019.

Santa Saturdays

Indiana Design Center (Carmel)

Visit Santa in the heart of Carmel each Saturday in December until he makes his trek back to the North Pole for Christmas Eve! Santa will be at the Indiana Design Center where his Santa House will be located. Grab the family and pay a visit to jolly old St. Nick for a picture and to share your Christmas from 2-5pm!

Harry Potter Yule Ball

Books & Brews (Zionsville)

It’s that time of year again that Wizards, Muggles, Trolls, Giants, Witches, and more get together to celebrate MAGIC! You can join the fun by heading to Books & Brews in Zionsville this Saturday for the Harry Potter Yule Ball! There will be wonderful wizard themed wonders happening the entire day, as well as crafts, trivia, costumes, special kids drinks, live music and – of course – special beer tappings all day!

Santa Hustle 5K and Half Marathon

American Legion Mall (Downtown)

If you are a Christmas lover, enjoy overplayed holiday music, devouring candy and cookies, and joining in on an epic after party then grab your favorite friends and family and register for the 2019 Santa Hustle® Indy 5k, Half Marathon, and Kids Dash on Sunday, December 15th at the American Legion Mall downtown. This is so much more than a race; it’s a magical experience! Participants will receive a Santa hat, Santa beard, Women’s Performance Full Zip or Unisex Performance Hoodie, and Finisher Medal! This year’s race will support Little Red Door, which is Indiana’s oldest cancer agency. Santa Hustle is also an official drop-off site for Toys for Tots!

Kids Dash Start: 8:30 AM

Half Marathon Start: 9:00 AM

5K Start: 9:15 AM

Carmel Christkindlmarkt

Carmel’s Center Green

Carmel Christkindlmarkt in full swing at Carmel’s Center Green! Christkindlmarkt has brought the old world charm of Christmas in Germany to the heart of Carmel. This Christmas market tradition stretches back to Saxony, Germany during the middles ages. Over the centuries, the joys of the traditional Christmas markets spread from town to town, and around the world! The Christkindlmarkt is open Wednesdays-Sundays through December 24th. Enjoy traditional German food and gifts sold by over 50 vendors, plus live music, a kids’ corner, ice skating and plenty of festive fun!

Beech Grove Polar Express

Beech Grove Main Street

Head to downtown Beech Grove this Saturday, December 14th, from 1-3pm for the 6th annual Beech Grove Polar Express! Many businesses and organizations along Beech Grove’s Main Street will be open as Polar Express “stops” along the walking route to provide candy, crafts, or other festive activities for the kids. The best part? It’s all free!

Christmas Nights of Lights

Indiana State Fairgrounds

Christmas Nights of Lights is in full swing for the 2019 Holiday Season! Head to the Indiana State Fairgrounds any night from 6-10pm through January 1st to see over 1 million twinkling lights synchronized to holiday music played through your car stereo. This family-friendly event features a 2-mile car ride through more than a million LED lights powered by 50,000+ computer channels. Visitors of all ages will be awed by the larger-than-life trees, glowing snowflakes, dancing candy canes and enchanting tunnels of lights. In the warmth of your own vehicle, you can sing along to the sounds of the season synchronized to holiday light displays. Admission is $7 per person and children 3 years old and under are free. A “Carload Special” of up to nine passengers is just $30.

Festival of Trees

Indiana Historical Society History Center

Experience the joy of the holiday season at the History Center from now through January 4th! Ninety-two elaborate trees – a dozen more than last year – are packed into the grand building, creating a winter wonderland to delight people of all ages. Over the years, they’ve featured upside-down trees, trees made from unconventional materials like balloons, tires and books, themed trees, more. This year, their tree sponsors are going all out and taking things to the next level, including a 30-foot showstopper tree paying tribute to nature in Indiana. You can vote for your favorites, but it will be a tough decision! Also, the History Center is a Salvation Army Angel Tree location. There’s something magical happening every day, including holiday sing-alongs, Elf on a Shelf, and more! Every Saturday from 10am-4pm is a “Jolly Saturday,” where attendees can enjoy crafts, games and fun for all ages.

