Family longs for justice after 2014 hit-and-run kills teenage sister in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — This time of year is excruciating for the family of Antenia Young. Someone ran the 16-year-old girl over five years ago on the east side. No one is being held responsible.

La'Terriyah Smith wants people to pay close attention to the details of December 15, 2014 around 7 p.m.

"We're still grieving," Smith said. "We have no answers."

Someone hit and killed Young as she walked with a friend on Franklin Road and 34th Street. Another girl walked beside of her and told family members she remembers a dark-colored SUV.

"The girl who was walking with her said they was walking under a light," Smith said. "And one thing up, they saw him swerving and then, she was just gone."

Smith said the girl with Young at the time of her death said someone else was there too.

"There was a guy there also, but no answers from him either," Smith said. "We just wish someone would speak up."

We've reached out to IMPD to ask where this case stands. We're waiting to hear back. Back in 2015, they told us they got a few leads, but no arrest came of those.

"Knowing that the killer's still out there and we have no answers from anybody and no one who really, you know, came to us and have any tips or anything," Smith said.

Smith said her mother had four girls, and life is so different without Young.

"It's hard, ya know," Smith said. "Seeing her every day miss my sister, miss everybody, knowing that she has a child out here and no one to ask for answers for."

Smith said she does not know what to do with the grief still consuming her family.

"We have no closure, we have no time to grieve because what are we grieving on," Smith questioned. "In the Bible it says forgive, who can we forgive when we don't have any answers? So just speak up so we can know what happened to my sister."

Young's family is hosting a candlelight vigil scheduled for this Sunday at 7. Everyone is invited to come together at the scene of the crime, Franklin Road and E. 34th Street.