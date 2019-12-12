Convicted drug ring leader Richard Grundy to be sentenced in federal court Thursday

Posted 7:30 am, December 12, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis drug kingpin Richard Grundy will be sentenced in federal court Thursday.

Grundy was convicted this summer of organizing an operation that distributed drugs worth an estimated $3.5 million onto the streets of Indianapolis in the years 2016 and 2017.

Twenty-five people have been convicted or taken guilty pleas in connection with the drug ring.

During the sentencing of another convicted associate Tuesday, Federal Judge Jane Magnus Stinson called the drug ring the “Grundy organization,” and she referred to Grundy as the “general” of that operation.

The court sentenced Grundy’s co-defendant to thirty years in prison.

Grundy faces a potential sentence of life in prison during his hearing at 9:30 a.m.

U.S. Attorney Minkler plans to hold a press conference alongside IMPD Chief Bryan Roach and FBI Special Investigator Grant Mendenhall after the sentencing.

We will have a team inside the courtroom, and we’ll bring you updates as they come in.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.