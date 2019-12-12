× Convicted drug ring leader Richard Grundy to be sentenced in federal court Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis drug kingpin Richard Grundy will be sentenced in federal court Thursday.

Grundy was convicted this summer of organizing an operation that distributed drugs worth an estimated $3.5 million onto the streets of Indianapolis in the years 2016 and 2017.

Twenty-five people have been convicted or taken guilty pleas in connection with the drug ring.

During the sentencing of another convicted associate Tuesday, Federal Judge Jane Magnus Stinson called the drug ring the “Grundy organization,” and she referred to Grundy as the “general” of that operation.

The court sentenced Grundy’s co-defendant to thirty years in prison.

Grundy faces a potential sentence of life in prison during his hearing at 9:30 a.m.

U.S. Attorney Minkler plans to hold a press conference alongside IMPD Chief Bryan Roach and FBI Special Investigator Grant Mendenhall after the sentencing.

We will have a team inside the courtroom, and we’ll bring you updates as they come in.