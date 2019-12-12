× Bartholomew County i-CARE worker arrested on neglect, public intoxication charges

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Bartholomew County Schools i-CARE worker on public intoxication and neglect charges this week.

Tiffany Cooksey, 35, is accused of being verbally aggressive toward a 12-year-old student at Mt. Healthy Elementary School. Deputies were called to the school just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

A mother said she confronted Cooksey about the verbally abusive behavior and noticed she appeared to be intoxicated. She then called 911.

When deputies arrived, they noticed signs of intoxication from Cooksey, who works for the district’s optional childcare program.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, Cooksey was verbally aggressive toward deputies. During her arrest, they also noticed she’d left two children inside her vehicle; police said it was unclear how long the children had been left unattended.

Deputies found an empty bottle of vodka among her belongings before her arrest, police said.

Preliminary charges against her include public intoxication and child neglect. Police said, due to her high intoxication levels, Cooksey was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for jail clearance before being transferred to the Bartholomew County Jail.

Teancum Clark, the school’s resource officer and a Bartholomew County sheriff’s deputy, will handle further investigation of the incident. Anyone with information should send an email to: teancum.clark@bartholomew.in.gov

The school district released the following statement: