7 guns, methamphetamine recovered in arrest by IMPD crime unit

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An arrest made Wednesday by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) yielded seven guns and around 230 grams of methamphetamine.

According to police, IMPD’s Crime Gun Intelligence Center (CGIC) conducted an investigation in the 300 block of N. Chester Ave. on December 11.

During the service of a search warrant, CGIC recovered seven guns, including a rifle stolen in a 2016 gun store burglary.

The search also found approximately 230 grams of methamphetamine and $1,589 in cash.

Police said Damon Robinson, 23, of Indianapolis was arrested and faces preliminary charges of dealing and possession of methamphetamine.

IMPD said an announcement of federal charges against Robinson related to the recovered firearms are expected to be filed in the coming days.

IMPD said in a statement: