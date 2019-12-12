YOUR NEWS NOW: Drug ring leader Richard Grundy sentenced to life in prison

7 guns, methamphetamine recovered in arrest by IMPD crime unit

Posted 12:38 pm, December 12, 2019, by

Damon Robinson (photo provided by IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An arrest made Wednesday by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) yielded seven guns and around 230 grams of methamphetamine.

According to police, IMPD’s Crime Gun Intelligence Center (CGIC) conducted an investigation in the 300 block of N. Chester Ave. on December 11.

During the service of a search warrant, CGIC recovered seven guns, including a rifle stolen in a 2016 gun store burglary.

(photo provided by IMPD)

The search also found approximately 230 grams of methamphetamine and $1,589 in cash.

Police said Damon Robinson, 23, of Indianapolis was arrested and faces preliminary charges of dealing and possession of methamphetamine.

IMPD said an announcement of federal charges against Robinson related to the recovered firearms are expected to be filed in the coming days.

IMPD said in a statement:

“CGIC is an inter-agency collaboration, led by IMPD and the ATF, focused on the timely collection and analysis of crime gun evidence to identify serial shooters and disrupt violent crime.

Since January, CGIC has led to the removal of 321 violent individuals and 229 crime guns from the Indianapolis community.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.