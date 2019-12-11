× Veteran Health Indiana breaks ground on new Terre Haute facility

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Veterans will soon have another option for healthcare services.

Veteran Health Indiana broke ground on a new $40-million primary care health center in Terre Haute. The facility will be capable of serving 10,000 veterans.

Project representatives say the facility will combine the city’s existing mental health and primary care clinics. It will also expand programming like audiology, cardiology, substance abuse, and prosthetics.

Richard Griffith, chief strategy officer with Veteran Health Indiana said the facility is their largest construction project.

“At the end of the day it is not truly about each of us as individuals, or even each of us as professionals,” Griffith said. “It is about the care we deliver and the communities where our veterans live in a way that honors the taxpayer’s investment and an approach that values the health and wellbeing of our patients and their families.”

The facility will be located off State Road 46 on Terre Haute’s east side.