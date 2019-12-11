Spoiler Alert: Thingamajig unmasked on The Masked Singer

Posted 9:06 pm, December 11, 2019, by , Updated at 09:08PM, December 11, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Thingamajig’s time is over on The Masked Singer, but we now know who was behind the mask.

The Thingamajig was unmasked during Wednesday night’s episode of The Masked Singer. And it looks like our guess about him being an Indiana Pacers’ star was correct. The unmasking revealed Victor Oladipo.

Among the clues that gave it away was the word “Maryland” on a letter. Oladipo is from Maryland. Another clue was an ongoing bit between Thingamajig and judge Nicole Sherzinger. She’s made multiple comments about how she has a crush on the singer. Thingamajig told her he was focusing on his career but she’d always be his second pick. Victor Oladipo was the number 2 pick in the 2013 NBA draft.

