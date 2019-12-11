Pendleton viral prom dress making teen spurs career from national attention

Posted 11:31 pm, December 11, 2019, by , Updated at 11:32PM, December 11, 2019
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A Pendleton teen's viral gesture turned into a career opportunity.

Parker Smith made national headlines this spring when he made his date's prom dress. It was his first work ever, and the finished product shot across the nation.

“It was a totally bizarre never expected," Smith said of the media coverage, "I had only sewed two stitches before I did it. Every big moment out of it, we were just having fun."

Word also got around to Footlite Musicals in Indy. Bob Harbin is directing their Cinderella show this month, but he used to be the head of casting for FOX network. It's an understatement to say he can spot talent. Harbin and Smith shared a mutual friend in one of the teen's teachers.

“He was looking for a maker of a dress," Smith said, “My teacher said I might know a kid.”

“She said, "Oh you know that kid, that kid, who did that prom dress thing?” joked Harbin, “When you see the work, his sketches, the guy's got it or the guy doesn’t, and he’s definitely talented.”

They asked him to create the dress for their Cinderella. Smith created two dresses with one being a peasant's dress that morphs into Cinderella's ball gown on stage.

“Through a series of tabs, spinning, and a magical actress, this can turn into this," said Smith shows how one dress becomes the other in mere moments.

Cinderella is just finishing up shows this week. They will go on from Thursday through Sunday.

