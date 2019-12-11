× ‘Labor of Love’ summit focuses on lowering Indiana’s high infant mortality rate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Over the last five years, nearly 3,000 babies in Indiana didn’t see their first birthday, making The Hoosier State’s infant mortality rate higher than the national average.

On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health hosted a summit aimed at tackling the issue.

The seventh annual “Labor of Love” summit, hosted at the J.W. Marriott, focused on the factors that contribute to a higher infant mortality rate. Experts in the field also highlighted the positive outcomes that come from connecting expectant mothers with healthcare advocates.

“In 2017, 602 babies died before their first birthdays in Indiana,” State Health Commissioner Kris Box said in a statement. “While that rate is lower than 2016, our work isn’t done.”

Box also said pointed out how communities can help mothers find resources throughout pregnancy and into the first 6-12 months.

“That’s why this year’s Labor of Love Infant Mortality Summit is all about Connecting Communities ― linking pregnant women to services where they live and connecting community-based organizations to each other so they can accomplish more together,” said Box.

Governor Eric Holcomb challenged the state bring the rate down to the lowest in the Midwest by 2024.

The governor kicked off the summit on Wednesday morning.

Other speakers included: