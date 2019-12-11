× Hours-long traffic snarl on I-70 started by driver choking on pizza

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A series of events led up to an hours-long traffic snarl Tuesday afternoon.

The Indiana State Police said a semi pulled off I-70 around the 120 mile-marker Tuesday afternoon because he started choking on a piece of pizza. However, he went just off the berm and got stuck.

While wreckers towed the truck back onto the pavement, police say traffic got slow and congested. Somewhere in this backed-up traffic, someone driving a 2019 Mercedes failed to notice the slowed traffic and hit the back of a 2016 Jeep.

State police say the Henry County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash that resulted from the backup from that crash. This crash involved a semi hauling apple juice and another truck.

From the time the first semi got stuck to when traffic could resume after the second crash, traffic was slowed for about four hours.

State police say drivers should be on the lookout for secondary crashes. These crashes happen either as a direct or indirect result of a previous incident. Approximately 18%-20% of all crashes in Indiana are secondary crashes or happen in the backup caused by an initial incident.