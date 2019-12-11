Firefighter hurt battling flames at vacant Indy house

Photo Gallery
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A firefighter was injured while working to put out a fire at a vacant house on the near west side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.
Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, crews were called to a fire at 124 North Belmont Street.
IFD says the flames caused the rear of the house to collapse.
Neighbors said squatters are in and out of the house on a regular basis, according to the fire department.
The condition of the injured firefighter is unknown.
An investigation into the fire is ongoing.