Female in critical condition after shooting on Indy’s east side

Posted 8:25 pm, December 11, 2019, by , Updated at 08:45PM, December 11, 2019

UPDATE:

The condition of the person shot has been upgraded from critical to stable, police say.

ORIGINAL STORY:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person is in critical condition after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 6100 block of East 25th Street in response to a person shot.

Officers found a female who had been shot. Her age is not yet known.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

