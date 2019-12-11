× ‘Don’t take your paraphernalia to court’ Clay County man arrested on multiple charges

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. — Police found paraphernalia in a Clay County man’s pocket while he was at the courthouse for a trial, according to Indiana State Police.

At around 10 a.m. Wednesday, 46-year-old Darrell W. Grayless, of Harmony, was at the Clay County Courthouse in reference to a trial for leaving the scene of an accident.

While waiting for the trail to begin, a state trooper discovered that Grayless was wanted on an active warrant out of Clay County for invasion of privacy.

ISP says authorities searched Grayless prior to his arrest and found paraphernalia in his coat pocket.

Grayless was immediately taken into custody and escorted from the courthouse to the Clay County Jail, where he faces the following charges:

Possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor

Invasion of privacy (warrant), class A misdemeanor

“Don’t take your paraphernalia to court,” state police said in a press release.