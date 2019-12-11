Colts’ T.Y. Hilton says he ‘would never quit on my team’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – T.Y. Hilton remains idle but resolute.

His eighth season with the Indianapolis Colts continues to slip away – as does any realistic hopes of a playoff berth – but Hilton has zero interest in being placed on the injured reserve list with a calf injury.

“Never a question,’’ he said Wednesday when the possibility of IR was broached.

Hilton has missed five of the last six games with the calf issue, and his status for Monday night’s meeting with the Saints in New Orleans’ Mercedes-Benz Superdome is uncertain.

“If I can practice, then I’ll go out and practice,’’ he said. “If I can’t, then we’ll see what Monday looks like.’’

The aura of playing on Monday Night Football isn’t motivating Hilton.

“No,’’ he said. “Just gives me another day (of rehab). The extra day will help.

“If I can go out there and practice, it’s a bonus. If I can’t, if I’m feeling good on Monday, then I’ll go out there and play. If not, just wait until next week.’’

The Colts have missed Hilton’s play-making ability as well as his presence on the field. They’re 1-9 when he’s been out with an injury, including 1-5 this year. Hilton missed two games early in the season with a quadriceps injury.

The injuries have tested his patience.

“It’s very frustrating,’’ he said. “Love to be out there with them. Just tough watching. Something I’m not used to. I’m doing everything I can to get back.’’

Again, in Hilton’s mind, not playing again this season isn’t an option.

“I would never quit on my team,’’ he told ESPN’s Mike Wells. “I signed up for 16 games. Some guys may shut it down and call it quits. I don’t do that.’’

