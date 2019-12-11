× Cold continues; flurries possible

Bundle up! Wind chills barely in the double-digits this morning. Coat, gloves, and scarves needed to start your day and most likely you’ll hold onto all of them all day long. Highs should be in the low 40s this time of year but today we’ll only make it up to 31. Yesterday afternoon we were just in the 20s so we can call this an “improvement”.

Keeping an eye on the snow falling in Eastern Iowa and pushing into Northern Illinois this morning. This system is going to push some clouds our way midday and could also bring us a few flurries but no accumulations are anticipated and it shouldn’t cause any problems. Cold is my main complaint today! Futureview shows that we’ll be most overcast in Indianapolis and our northern counties with a few more longer lasting spots of sunshine on the southside. We all will see a brief uptick in clouds, though, midday with flurries possible. As mentioned before, flurries really shouldn’t be an issue. Temperatures will be below freezing all evening but if you go check out the Christmas Nights of Lights, you’ll be able to stay warm in your car and just cruise around checking out the pretty decor. Temperatures look slightly better for Thursday thanks to the wind shifting back to the south. Isolated rain possible on Friday with a mix possible on Saturday. At this point, Saturday’s event looks like mainly rain but some flurries could mix in as temperatures drop in the evening. Sunday will be colder but likely dry. Monday we will be watching very closely… that freezing line will decide the fate of the mixed precip and how much snow we can pull out of the system in Central Indiana.