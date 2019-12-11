× Brogdon’s 29 lead Pacers to win over Celtics 122-117

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Malcolm Brogdon scored a team-high 29 points and shot a perfect 15-for-15 from the free throw line as the Pacers outlasted the Celtics 122-117, Wednesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Indiana (16-9) received strong performances from the Holiday brothers coming off the bench, as Aaron notched 18 points and Justin scored 17, including a three with 1:25 to play that gave the Pacers a much needed five-point cushion.

Leading Boston (17-6) was Kemba Walker, with a massive 44 point output on a 16-for-28 shooting performance, including 7-for-15 beyond the three-point line. Brownsburg and Butler product Gordon Hayward scored 9, the Purdue All-American Carsen Edwards added 3, and Indiana & New Albany’s Romeo Langford did not see action.

The Blue and Gold next travel to Atlanta to face the Hawks Friday night at 7:30 p.m.