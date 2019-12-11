× Avon children surprised with special holiday homecoming

AVON, Ind. — An Avon family is reunited after a special holiday surprise.

Ian and Hailey Roell got the best gift ever this year. Their dad, Specialist Paul Roell, came home early from Kuwait.

He is a member of the Army National Guard and has been gone since the middle of last school year.

To pull the trick off, Ian’s school organized some games, including one where Ian was blind-folded. He thought he’d be guessing which teacher was standing behind him. It turns out the person was really his dad.

“I can spend time with all of my family for the holidays,” Ian said. “I was so surprised. I didn’t think he would be here.”

Spc. Roell said he got home Tuesday he had to hide inside the home so his children wouldn’t see him before the big surprise. He says it has been a lot to take in.

As for Hailey, she thought she was just at the school to see her brother get an award. Instead, the whole family is reunited for the holidays.