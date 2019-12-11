68-year-old Indy man killed in hit-and-run crash; no arrests have been made

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis family is making funeral arrangements after a hit and run killed a 68-year-old man.

The deadly crash took place on Indy's near southwest side.

Police found the victim lying unconscious Monday night along the side of the road on West Morris. A driver hit him and refused to stop.

“I mean it's horrible for him to be hit like a stray dog and then left to die,” said the victim’s niece Britani Woodward.

Britani says her uncle, Albert Woodward, who known by friends and family as Junior, frequently walked the streets around his home before his death.

“As long as I can remember he didn't have a vehicle. He's always walked. He was a well- known walker,” said Woodward. “There's wasn't anybody on the west side that didn't know Junior.”

For their part, police are treating the death as a hit and run. But they didn't have any information to release on the type of car driven by the suspect. It's also not clear what caused the fatal crash.

“I mean Junior was over 6 feet tall. He was a tall slender guy. He's hard to miss and he wore bright orange shoes,” said Woodward.

“He was part of our Mann's Grille family. He would just come in and hang out,” said the victim’s friend Shanon Singer-Mann.

Shanon, whose family owns Mann's Grille, says Junior spent every day at the restaurant doing odds and ends like cleaning the parking lot or busing tables. He would mostly just hang out with his friends.

“You know he's a human being. He's somebody's uncle. He was a friend. He was a sweet man. He did not deserve to be left in the road like that, said Singer-Mann.

“I don't want him to be like a dead dog in the road. No one deserves that. I want justice for my uncle,” said Woodward.

The family plans to have a vigil at the scene over the weekend. Anyone with information on the case can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.