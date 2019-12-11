11-year-old boy prepares for annual Christmas giveaway, hopes community will help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In just the past year, 11-year-old Reese Hamilton organized peace walks and surprised people with "kindness packages." He even won a special award for his service when he was 8.

The holidays are a busy time for Hamilton as he organizes two giveaways at Military Park for those in need. After the Thanksgiving giveaway on November 24, he said he gave away nearly all of his donations. With another giveaway on the horizon, he is in need of more clothing and food items before December 22.

"I need to give away blankets, toiletries, food, hand warmers, and stuff like that," Hamilton explained.

Hamilton has a GoFundMe page set up where you can connect with his family to help him meet his goal.

"It makes me feel good, and it makes me happy that I can be a better person and change other people's lives," Hamilton said.

Hamilton already has dates in mind for how he will help advocate for peace in 2020. Those include bike rides for peace, peace walks, and more giveaways.