× White Castle recalls frozen sliders due to possible listeria contamination

White Castle has issued a voluntary recall of multiple products for possible listeria contamination.

The recall affects a limited number of frozen six-pack cheeseburgers, frozen six-pack hamburgers, frozen six-pack pack jalapeno cheeseburgers, 16-pack hamburgers and 16-pack cheeseburgers, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

“Our number one focus is the safety of our customers and our team members, and as a family owned business, we want to hold ourselves to the absolute highest standards of accountability in all aspects of our business — and especially food safety,” said White Castle Vice President, Jamie Richardson.

Products on shelves at only certain retailers will be impacted, the FDA said. The products removed have a best by date of August 4, 2020, to August 17, 2020, and products with dates before and after are not subject to the recall.

Public health officials have not reported any illnesses associated with the White Castle products, the FDA said.

Listeria monocytogenes has short term symptoms such as high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. The bacteria can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. It can have serious and sometimes fatal impacts on young children, elderly people and people with weakened immune systems, the FDA said.