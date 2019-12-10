UPDATE: Woman dies after 3 homes go up in flames on Indy’s far east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One woman is dead after three houses went up in flames on the far east side of Indianapolis early Tuesday morning.

The Indianapolis Fire Department was dispatched to the 2600 block of Rothe Lane, near 30th and Cumberland, at 4:19 a.m. for a report of a residence fire with possible entrapment.

When they arrived, they found a single-story house engulfed in flames. Also, the two houses on either side of it were on fire. IFD Public Information Officer Rita Reith said residents in those two homes evacuated.

Fire crews were unable to search the middle house upon arrival due to large flames.

The homeowner of the middle house was at work at a hospital when he received a call that his residence was on fire. He said his 59-year-old wife was inside the home. She had unfortunately died by the time fire crews found her.

Reith said wind played a big factor in spreading the flames. “The weather turned bitterly cold this morning, and we’ve had a lot of wind,” Reith said. “The majority of wind pushing to the east contributed to both exposures on either side that caught fire.”

The Lawrence Fire Department is assisting IFD. The flames are out now, but they’re still working to put out hotspots.