Staff at Shelbyville Middle School camping out to raise money for student with brain cancer

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Staff at Shelbyville Middle School will be spending the night inside a mode of transportation to raise money for a family’s transportation costs.

Ryan Mikus, Principal at Shelbyville Middle School said administrators, teachers and students are spending time on a school bus to raise money for a 7th grader recently diagnosed with brain cancer.

Mikus says one of the things the family has to do is travel back and forth to Cincinnati, Ohio on an almost daily basis. That is why they are raising money to help ease the burden of the travel expenses they may encounter.

“As a school, you’re part of the community and the community is part of the school and we do whatever we can to help each other and whatever is needed,” Mikus said.

The bus will be on the Shelbyville square 11:30-12:30pm, 5-6pm, and Wal-Mart 7-8pm. Outside of these times, the bus will be in front of the middle school.

For every $100 raised, Mikus and other staff members will spend an hour camping out on a school bus. As of 4 p.m., the school as only $200 away from their goal.

You can send donations to Shelbyville Middle School at 1200 W. Mckay Rd. Shelbyville, IN 46176.

