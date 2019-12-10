Police investigate homicide on Indy’s near south side

Posted 4:19 pm, December 10, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating after a person was found dead by the White River Monday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 700 block of West Southern Avenue just before 11 a.m. Monday on a report of a person down and unresponsive. When they arrived, they discovered a person suffering from trauma. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives began canvassing the area for witnesses and evidence. The county forensic services agency also responded to collect potential forensic evidence.

The Marion County Coroner’s office declared the cause of death for the victim to be trauma and said the death was a homicide. They withheld the victim’s name pending notification family member’s notification.

The department continues to investigate the death and asks anyone with information to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477.

Google Map for coordinates 39.729140 by -86.173976.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.