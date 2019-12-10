× Police investigate homicide on Indy’s near south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating after a person was found dead by the White River Monday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 700 block of West Southern Avenue just before 11 a.m. Monday on a report of a person down and unresponsive. When they arrived, they discovered a person suffering from trauma. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives began canvassing the area for witnesses and evidence. The county forensic services agency also responded to collect potential forensic evidence.

The Marion County Coroner’s office declared the cause of death for the victim to be trauma and said the death was a homicide. They withheld the victim’s name pending notification family member’s notification.

The department continues to investigate the death and asks anyone with information to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477.