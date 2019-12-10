Man found guilty of selling drugs out of Plainfield motel

Stephen H. Hoop (Photo Provided By Hendricks County Prosecutor)

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A man has been found guilty of selling drugs out of his room at a motel in Plainfield, according to the Hendricks County Prosecutor.

On August 28 of 2018, Plainfield police recovered roughly 12 pounds of marijuana, 13.8 grams of meth, paraphernalia, scales, baggies, a rifle, ammunition and currency from the motel room that 41-year-old Stephen H. Hoop had been staying in at the Budget Inn, according to officials.

After he was apprehended, Hoop admitted to detectives during an interview that he knew about the drugs in his room, and he was trying to make money by selling them, authorities say. Detectives also obtained text messages from Hoop’s cell phone that showed various drug transactions with multiple people.

On Tuesday, Hoop was found guilty of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm and dealing in marijuana. He also admitted to being a habitual felony offender.

His sentencing is scheduled for January 9.

