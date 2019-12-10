× Increasing age for smoking and vaping, hands-free driving law among Gov. Holcomb’s goals for 2020

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.– Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced his “2020 Next Level Agenda” Tuesday, outlining what his administration plans to focus on in the upcoming year, including increasing the smoking and vaping age as well as instituting a hands-free driving law.

His agenda includes five pillars for legislative and administrative priorities. The governor’s office released the following statements on those pillars:

Economy

To continue strengthening our economy, Gov. Holcomb’s 2020 agenda focuses on transforming how we tell Indiana’s story by elevating Indiana’s profile within and outside the state with joint branding and promotion efforts with the private sector and the new Indiana Destination Development Corporation with the goal of attracting more jobs and more people. The state will also build a 21st century defense innovation ecosystem to triple federal defense investment in Indiana by 2025.

Infrastructure

The 2020 agenda is designed to connect Hoosiers with reliable infrastructure. To accomplish this goal, Gov. Holcomb’s $1 billion Next Level Connections program expands broadband service to unserved areas in Indiana, grows the state’s systems of trails and creates more nonstop international flights. The 2020 agenda also focuses on preserving our highways and decreasing distracted driving by enacting a hands-free device driving law.

Workforce

Gov. Holcomb will continue to make finding long-term sustainable solutions to improve teacher compensation a top priority by supporting the Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission. The 2020 agenda also includes identifying unfunded mandates and unnecessary requirements in K-12 education for elimination in 2021, holding schools harmless for ILEARN scores, changing career-related teacher professional growth points from required to optional, and redesigning our prison education system to better prepare Department of Correction offenders to re-enter society.

Public health and drugs

Gov. Holcomb is calling for raising the age to purchase tobacco and e-cigarettes from 18 to 21 and enhancing enforcement to prevent underage buyers. The 2020 agenda also includes providing healthcare price transparency for consumers via an “All-Payer Claims Database,” protecting consumers from surprise medical bills, improving mental health services at schools and hospitals, and incentivizing more community paramedicine programs. In the fight against the drug epidemic, the Governor wants to add more recovery housing for Hoosiers coping with substance use disorder. The state will continue to work toward becoming the best state in the Midwest for infant mortality by 2024 by protecting pregnant workers by providing more workplace accommodations.

Government service

The 2020 agenda saves Hoosiers more than $125 million in borrowing costs by using $300 million in cash now to fund capital projects. Additionally, Gov. Holcomb will simplify how Hoosiers reach out for health and human services assistance by integrating the 211 helpline into FSSA call centers.

“These aren’t just lofty goals – they are solutions to improve the lives of Hoosiers around Indiana,” Gov. Holcomb said. “We are charting a bold course for our state to become the absolute best place in America to grow as an individual, a family, a business and as a community.

“Because of the hard work of Hoosiers, Indiana has become a destination of certainty and stability, but we can’t stop there. As I travel the state, I hear people concerned about rising health care costs, the increase in youth vaping, and our education system. My goal is to listen to their concerns and find solutions to build a bolder, brighter future.”

The Indiana Chamber released this statement about the governor’s agenda: