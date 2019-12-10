Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 33 – INSPIRE Engineering Gift Guide

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – For the sixth year in a row, Purdue’s INSPIRE Research Institute for Pre-College Engineering has released it’s annual Engineering Gift Guide.

Featuring more than 120 toys, games and books, the Gift Guide helps guide family and friends when it comes to finding that perfect gift for the holidays.  The items featured in the  guide are the result of an extensive review by a collection of faculty, staff, and students with INSPIRE that have either an engineering or STEM background.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue,  CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with Purdue’s Assistant Director of INSPIRE Elizabeth Gajdzik about the gift guide, some of the items featured, and why they do this each year.

