Expect cold air for the rest of the week across central Indiana

Posted 5:27 pm, December 10, 2019, by , Updated at 05:29PM, December 10, 2019

A powerful blast of arctic air has moved across central Indiana and will bring  the much colder weather. We’ll have sunshine early Wednesday with a chance for a few flurries late in the day. Lows will be in the teens with highs in the 30s through Thursday. The good news is that the arctic blast won’t last long. Highs will be back in the 40s by the end of the week. Over the weekend we’ll have rain developing Saturday afternoon that will change to snow Saturday night. Some accumulation will be possible by Sunday morning.

 

Temperatures fell after a cold front moved across the state Tuesday.

Lows will fall into the teens overnight.

Highs will stay below freezing Wednesday.

Lows will also be in the teens Thursday morning.

Temperatures will stay chilly through the weekend.

Rain will develop Saturday afternoon.

Rain will change to snow Saturday night.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.