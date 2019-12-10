× Coldest day in a month for Central Indiana

COLD start to our Tuesday morning! Some of us have even had single-digit wind chills so bundle up! Actual air temperatures this morning are in the 20s which have been about 20-30° colder than yesterday morning so prepare for a sudden chill as you walk out the door this morning. No umbrella needed but you’ll want all your cold weather gear, for sure. Today will be the coldest we’ve been in a month! The wind will keep our wind chills in the teens just about all day long. Looking for something festive to do on a really cold evening? Head over to the State Fair Ground for Christmas Nights of Lights. You just stay in your warm car and drive around listening to coordinated music while you watch the lights. Our sky will clear tonight and that’ll mean our temperatures will plummet and leave us very cold by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the teens Wednesday morning with some single-digit wind chills possible. By 9am we’re all back up to the 20s and climbing but not much more than today. Wednesday’s high will still be very much below normal with a max point of 31 degrees. Temperatures stay cold through the weekend. We could have some rain Friday with a slight mix possible on Saturday. My eye is stuck on Monday where we could see some snow. Far too early to put out snowfall forecasts on that as models are jumping around noticeably but I will be monitoring that very closely.