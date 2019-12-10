Chappell: Colts are looking to re-sign wide receiver Dontrelle Inman

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 05: Dontrelle Inman #15 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a pass for a touchdown defended by Shareece Wright #43 of the Houston Texans in the second quarter during the Wild Card Round at NRG Stadium on January 5, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A familiar face is being brought in to help reinforce an injury-depleted area for the Indianapolis Colts.

The team is in the process of re-signing veteran wide receiver Dontrelle Inman, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. The news was first reported by NFL Network.

Inman was signed in mid-October 2018 when injuries hit the position group, and that’s the case once again.

Monday, rookie wideout Parris Campbell was placed on the injured reserve list with a broken foot. The previous week, it was Chester Rogers (knee). Devin Funchess broke his left clavicle in the opener against the Los Angeles Chargers and never returned and Reece Fountain and Steve Ishmael suffered season-ending injuries during training camp.

Also, perennial Pro Bowl wideout T.Y. Hilton has missed five of the last six games with a calf injury. His status for Monday’s game with the New Orleans Saints is uncertain.

Inman, 30, appeared in nine games with the Colts last season and finished with 28 catches, 304 yards and three touchdowns. He added eight catches for 108 yards and one TD in the playoffs.

Inman was not re-signed in the offseason and he initially signed with New England. He asked to be released, and signed with the San Diego Chargers. In four games with the Chargers, Inman eight passes for 132 yards.

He was placed on IR with a quadriceps injury and was recently waived.

