Associated Press reports heavy gunfire in Jersey City neighborhood

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Heavy gunfire has been reported in a Jersey City neighborhood.

SWAT teams have responded to the scene Tuesday, and police have blocked off the major thoroughfare. Loud volleys of gunfire could be heard at regular intervals but subsided around 2 p.m. in the city, which is just across the Hudson River from Manhattan.

Video shows a line of police officers armed with weapons pointed in several directions walking down the sidewalk. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says it is responding.

The area has a Catholic school, a few convenience stories, a kosher supermarket and a hair stylist. Phones rang unanswered at several nearby businesses. The Catholic parish, Sacred Heart, has closed, and no one answered at its associated school.

Andy Patel works at a liquor store about three blocks away from the site of the shooting site and said there had been consistent gunfire fior about an hour Tuesday afternoon.

“I can hear the gunshots. It’s like firecrackers going off. They were shooting like crazy about an hour ago. Then it stopped for like 20 or 30 minutes. The cops were clearing everyone off the streets,” said Patel.

