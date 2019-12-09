Woman dies in hospital 48 hours after stabbed at apartment complex on Indy’s west side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indianapolis woman dies after being stabbed over the weekend. The coroner's office identified the victim as 27-year-old Crystle Hatcher.

The violence took place at an apartment complex on Indy’s west side.

Hatcher begged her neighbors for help, but after being rushed to the hospital, she died less than 48 hours later.

Police were first called to an apartment complex at the 4900 block of Edinborough Lane early Saturday morning, after a woman and her husband found their neighbor bleeding on their doorstep and writhing in pain.

“She was flopping around like a fish out of water because she couldn’t breathe,” said one neighbor who called 911. “She was in a lot of pain. I mean, I think she suffered a lot.”

That woman feared for her safety and asked not to be identified. She says Hatcher, who lived in the same building, had been stabbed in the arm and upper back.

“I mean, she had lost of a lot of blood,” said the neighbor. “Lord have mercy that woman must have suffered.”

The neighbor says Hatcher told her she had been stabbed by a female friend but didn’t specify who committed the crime. The victim also kept repeating that she couldn’t breath and was urging herself to stand up.

“She was saying, 'Get up. Get up. Get up.’ I think that was her telling herself to get up, because she was injured and she needed help,” said the neighbor.

That neighbor says she is scared and traumatized by the violence and hopes whoever stabbed Hatcher is brought to justice.

“I can’t get it off my mind. Ever since it happened to us, we can’t stop thinking about it. It really shook us to the core,” said the neighbor.

So far no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on suspects can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.