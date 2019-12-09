Wet and mild Monday; cold air to pour in this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Live Guardian Radar is very active this morning as we continue to track widespread rain for the start of the new work week. Rain will continue to fall on and off all day long. The rain will become less widespread after 3 p.m. and completely done by 9 p.m. You'll want a jacket, umbrella and rain boots for your Monday. With so much rain expected, you'll be trudging through puddles by mid-morning.

Rain totals today will be between a half and full inch. We will see brief breaks in the rain but not expecting any long periods of dry time today.

Check out those temperatures in the upper plains this morning!! Bismarck, North Dakota is actually below zero... that's actual air temperature. Their wind chills are around 14 below. A cold front is situated to our northwest this morning, sliding into Illinois today. That front will move through Indiana Monday evening, dropping our temperatures dramatically for the days ahead.

We'll go from a comfortable 55 on Monday to a cold 34 on Tuesday. Neither is really close to our average high of 41 degrees.

Temperatures suffer all week long. Saturday is the warmest coming up and that's only looking like a high of 43. Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking some snow potential so stay close and we'll keep you updated!