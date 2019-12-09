LIVESTREAM: Judiciary hearing sets stage for impeachment charges against President Trump

December’s full moon will peak on the 12th at 12:12 a.m.

Posted 9:04 am, December 9, 2019, by

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Make sure to keep an eye on the sky before bed on Thursday.

According to the Farmers’ Almanac, the next full moon will occur on Dec. 12 at 12:12 a.m.

It’s often referred as the “Cold Moon” or “Long Nights Moon.”

“This full moon is distinctive for its high trajectory across the sky, causing it to sit above the horizon for a longer period of time,” experts explained.

The article went on to note the special meaning of the number 12 throughout the world.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.