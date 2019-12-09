LIVESTREAM: Judiciary hearing sets stage for impeachment charges against President Trump

Muncie man hit by bullet in buttocks while lying in bed, police say

December 9, 2019

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie man is recovering after being shot while laying in bed Sunday night near Ball State University’s campus.

Police say around 11:30 p.m., someone fired shots at a parked car and two houses in the 2000 block of North Glenwood Avenue. One of the bullets passed through a wall and struck a 36-year-old man in the buttocks while he was lying in bed.

The man was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening wound. He had no role in the events that led to shots being fired, according to police.

Around 12:30 a.m. Monday, university police tweeted that there “is no ongoing threat to campus.”

Authorities confirmed Monday that investigators have no suspects in the shooting.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

