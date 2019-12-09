Indianapolis teen collects gifts for elderly in need during holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The holidays are right around the corner, but one group is often forgotten this time of year.

Sophomore Lance Williams realized the elderly are often without gifts during the holidays.

In 2017, he started "Lance’s Gift" to make sure every senior has a Christmas they won’t forget.

“They usually live on fixed incomes, so they aren’t able to afford the things that we take for granted,” he explained.

Williams realized many were also without the bare necessities.

He started collecting items like toothpaste, deodorant, tissues and packed them into holiday bags that where then delivered to elderly in need.

“The reaction I normally get is a lot of thank yous, a lot of hugs, and a lot of the seniors faces are just smiling.”

This year, Williams’ classmates from Brebuef Jesuit Preparatory School are involved. They’re helping him raise funds and pack gift bags.

Residents like Felicia Moody are also helping out. She decided her family should forgo gifts for each other and instead purchase items for those in need.

“Sometimes we take it for granted you have those extra things in your cabinet or pantry, and there are some people who are not able to get those things,” Moody said.

Williams hopes to raise $4,000.

Those will then be delivered to the seniors at St. Augustine's, Little Sisters of the Poor Senior Citizens Home.

He’s more than halfway past his goal.

If you want to donate or find out more about how you can help Lance’s Gift, click here.