Indiana National Guard soldier dies at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana National Guard has reported the death of a 30-year-old soldier.

Officials said Cpl. Larry Litton Jr., 30, of Martinsville, was found unresponsive at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, Indiana on Saturday.

According to release from the Indiana National Guard, Litton was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

“CPL Litton was a respected and admired soldier within our organization,” said Cpt. Cameron Molnar, commander of the 384th Military Police Company.

Litton served as an assistant squad leader with the 384th Military Police Company, officials said.

“His love for his family, his fellow service-members, and our country makes this loss a tough and sad time. My deepest sympathy for his family and friends in this very difficult time,” said Molnar.

The National Guard said the cause of his death is under investigation and no further details are available at this time.

