× Expected cold front won’t delay summer road projects, INDOT says

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Mother Nature is in a chess match with Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) crews, and she seems to have the upper hand.

Rain on Monday forced INDOT to hold off pre-treating roads ahead of back-to-back days of arctic air. Any brine or salt would simply be washed away.

“We are being conscious of taxpayer dollars,” said Mallory Duncan with INDOT.

The impending cold front has already caused issues in other parts of the country. A snowsquall in Iowa caused a highway pileup totaling more than 50 cars.

INDOT expects the roads to freeze by 5 a.m. Tuesday, and that’s when drivers may see crews out hitting the roads in central Indiana.

This cold air is not expected to delay any summer construction projects that continue to linger on. INDOT says to give them one more weekend to finish up.

“Little things we can do in the cold. Basically, this weekend we are getting our zipper wall off on the northwest side,” Duncan said.

The construction should help reduce pothole issues, especially as temperatures this week potentially go from the 50’s to the teens.