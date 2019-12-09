Crash in Montgomery County leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Posted 5:59 pm, December 9, 2019, by

Crash scene (Photo By Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed and another was injured during a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday, responders were called to the scene of a crash on State Road 32 East, just east of County Road 900 East.

Authorities say a 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling west on SR 32 when for an unknown reason it crossed the center line and struck a 2018 Dodge Ram that was traveling east.

The driver of the Grand Caravan was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the Ram was taken to St. Franciscan Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Crash scene (Photo By Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.