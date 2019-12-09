LIVESTREAM: Judiciary hearing sets stage for impeachment charges against President Trump

An arctic blast will bring flurries and a January preview

An approaching cold front brought up to an inch of rain to start the work week. Behind the front a powerful blast of arctic air will move in and cause rain to chance to flurries on Tuesday. A few slick spots are possible  on bridges and over passes after midnight, through the Tuesday morning rush hour. The front will also bring  the coldest weather since late January. We’ll have clouds and flurries, and lows will be in the teens with highs in the 30s through Thursday. The good news is that the arctic blast won’t last long. Highs will be back in the 40s by the end of the week.

So far this has been a mild month.

Precipitation is forecast to above average this month.

So far this has been a wet month.

Lows will be in the 20s overnight.

Highs will be in the 20s Tuesday.

Lows will be near 20s degrees this week.

