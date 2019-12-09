× 4-year-old twins escape from car, climb to safety after crash kills father

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state authorities say 4-year-old twins freed themselves from their car seats and climbed an embankment seeking help following a car crash that killed their father.

KING-TV reported 47-year-old Corey Simmons of Langley died when the vehicle with his daughters in the backseat crashed on Whidbey Island around 6 p.m. Friday.

Family members say the girls climbed about 200 feet up to the road after the accident 34 miles north of Seattle. They unhooked themselves from their booster seats before making the journey.

Authorities say Simmons was not wearing a seatbelt when the car crashed into trees and went down the embankment.

Police say the girls were transported to a hospital with minor injuries after an unidentified woman passing in her car went back to help and called 911. The Good Samaritan put the girls in her car to keep them warm, CNN reported.

The girls were reunited with their family at the hospital, according to Trooper Heather Axtman with the Washington State Patrol.

“The bravery that these two little girls showed was incredible,” Axtman said, calling their actions “extremely heroic and brave.”

Authorities are not releasing the girls’ names because they are minors. The crash remains under investigation.