× 38 Special, Kenny G announce 2020 shows at Brown County Music Center

NASHVILLE, Ind. — The Brown County Music Center has announced upcoming concerts with award-winning instrumentalist Kenny G and southern rockers 38 Special.

Kenny G is set to play on Saturday, March 28, and 38 Special is scheduled for Friday, May 22.

Kenny G has global album sales totaling more than 75 million, making him the biggest selling instrumental musician of all time. He also made a recent appearance on Kanye West’s 2019 album, Jesus Is King.

38 Special has toured together for more than forty years and has sold over 20 million albums, with arena-rock hits including “Hold On Loosely” and “Rockin’ Into the Night.”

Tickets for both shows will go on sale on Friday, December 13 at BrownCountyMusicCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com and the venue box office.