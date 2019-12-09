LIVESTREAM: Judiciary hearing sets stage for impeachment charges against President Trump

38 Special, Kenny G announce 2020 shows at Brown County Music Center

Posted 2:09 pm, December 9, 2019, by

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 19: Kenny G performs onstage during the "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" Premiere Concert during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Radio City Music Hall on April 19, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

NASHVILLE, Ind. — The Brown County Music Center has announced upcoming concerts with award-winning instrumentalist Kenny G and southern rockers 38 Special.

Kenny G is set to play on Saturday, March 28, and 38 Special is scheduled for Friday, May 22.

Kenny G has global album sales totaling more than 75 million, making him the biggest selling instrumental musician of all time. He also made a recent appearance on Kanye West’s 2019 album, Jesus Is King.

38 Special has toured together for more than forty years and has sold over 20 million albums, with arena-rock hits including “Hold On Loosely” and “Rockin’ Into the Night.”

Tickets for both shows will go on sale on Friday, December 13 at BrownCountyMusicCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com and the venue box office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.