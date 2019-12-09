50-vehicle pileup in Iowa after snow squall

Posted 9:05 pm, December 9, 2019, by
(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Transportation)

(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Transportation)

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol is working to clear some of the more than 50 vehicles involved in a crash on I-80 westbound near Altoona Monday morning, in hopes of getting at least one lane of traffic opened up.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla says one person was seriously injured in the crash, which happened around 11:00 a.m.

No other reports of injuries have come in to the Iowa State Patrol.

According to Dinkla, crews are working to clear vehicles at the beginning of the chain-reaction crash in order to open up traffic on westbound I-80 and get traffic moving again. He expects it will still be some time before the roadway is opened again.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says I-80 westbound is blocked between the Highway 65 exit and the exit to I-235.

A snow squall blowing through the metro caused slippery roads across central Iowa and law enforcement agencies are responding to dozens of crashes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.