UPDATE: 17-year-old girl missing from Tippecanoe County found safe

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – A 17-year-old girl who went missing in Tippecanoe County on Saturday was found safe.

Tippecanoe County authorities made the announcement on Monday at 5:30 a.m. “This has turned into more of a runaway case,” Sheriff Robert Goldsmith said.

We removed the teen girl’s photo and name from this story because she is a juvenile.