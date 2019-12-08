× Man shot multiple times on Indy’s near west side is in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times on Indy’s near west side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7:50 p.m. on S. Harris Avenue, a few blocks south of W. Washington Street.

Police say officers arrived to find the victim outside against a tree where he was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say the man was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Detectives are working on gathering further evidence and seeking witnesses who may have witnessed the shooting, police say. Investigators do have a possible description of a suspect or suspects, but police say at this time they are withholding that information due to shooting being an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).