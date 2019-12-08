× Kokomo couple arrested on 21 charges after drugs found in home with children

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo couple is facing a long list of charges after authorities found drugs in their apartment during a probation compliance check, according to Indiana State Police.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, troopers with ISP were requested by the Howard County Probation Office to assist in a compliance check at an apartment on 800 East Hoffer Street in Kokomo.

While assisting with the check, the troopers allegedly saw a plastic bag that contained methamphetamine in plain view. During a subsequent search of the apartment, authorities allegedly found heroin, meth, prescription pills, syringes, a digital scale, marijuana, approximately $556.00 in U.S. currency and drug paraphernalia.

The couple’s 8-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son were also at the apartment, according to ISP. They were released into the care of the Howard County Division of the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Police arrested 31-year-old Justin D. Harrison and 42-year-old Sharitina Shepard, both from Kokomo. They were booked into the Howard County Jail and face a long list of charges, including possession of methamphetamine, two counts for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance, neglect of a dependent, possession of a hypodermic syringe, possession of heroin, and obstruction of justice. Harrison faces an additional charge for dealing methamphetamine.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.