Hoosiers to play Tennessee in Gator Bowl

Posted 5:17 pm, December 8, 2019, by

LINCOLN, NE - OCTOBER 26: Head coach Tom Allen of the Indiana Hoosiers watches his team warm up before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Indiana (8-4, Big Ten) vs Tennessee (7-5, SEC), Jan. 2, 7 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Jacksonville, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

Indiana: WR Whop Philyor, 69 catches, 1,001 yards, five touchdowns.

Tennessee: WR Jauan Jennings, 57 catches, 942 yards, eight touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Indiana: The Hoosiers have won eight games for the eighth time in program history and first time since 1993. They haven’t won nine games since 1967.

Tennessee: The Volunteers were 2-5 after losing at Alabama on Oct. 19 but have reeled off five straight wins, their longest streak since opening 5-0 in 2016.

LAST TIME

Tennessee 27, Indiana 22 (Jan. 2, 1988, Peach Bowl)

BOWL HISTORY

Indiana: This is their first appearance in the Gator Bowl and first in a bowl played in Florida. It’s their 12th bowl appearance in school history.

Tennessee: This will be the Vols’ sixth appearance in the Gator Bowl and first since 1994. This is their 53rd bowl overall.

