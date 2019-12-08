× First some rain for central Indiana, then a blast of January cold with snow

After a dry, mild weekend a major weather pattern change is on the way. Our next storm system will bring rain overnight through Monday. We’ll have a mild start to the work week with highs in the 50s. The rain will be heavy at times and up to a inch of rain is likely by Monday night. A powerful blast of arctic air will move in and cause rain to chance to snow showers as temperatures fall on Tuesday. Behind our next cold front on Wednesday, Hoosiers will feel the coldest weather since late January. The good news is that the arctic blast won’t last long. Highs will be back in the 40s by the end of the week.

Lows will stay above freezing overnight.

Rain is likely Monday morning.

Rain continue through Monday afternoon.

Highs will be in the 50s Monday.

Up to an inch of rain is likely to start the week.

High temperatures on Tuesday will occur around Midnight.

Temperatures will fall in the 20s by sunrise Tuesday.

Temps will stay below freezing Tuesday afternoon.