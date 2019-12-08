First some rain for central Indiana, then a blast of January cold with snow

Posted 4:51 pm, December 8, 2019, by

After a dry, mild weekend a major weather pattern change is on the way. Our next storm system will bring rain overnight through Monday. We’ll have a mild start to the work week with highs in the 50s. The rain will be heavy at times  and up to a inch of rain is likely by Monday night. A powerful blast of arctic air will move in and cause rain to chance to snow showers as temperatures fall on Tuesday. Behind our next cold front on Wednesday, Hoosiers will feel the coldest weather since late January. The good news is that the arctic blast won’t last long. Highs will be back in the 40s by the end of the week.

Lows will stay above freezing overnight.

Rain is likely Monday morning.

Rain continue through Monday afternoon.

Highs will be in the 50s Monday.

Up to an inch of rain is likely to start the week.

High temperatures on Tuesday will occur around Midnight.

Temperatures will fall in the 20s by sunrise Tuesday.

Temps will stay below freezing Tuesday afternoon.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.